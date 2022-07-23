Meta adds over 18 tag policies to mature content in Horizontal Worlds

San Francisco, July 23: To make it more user-friendly, technology giant Meta has updated its content policy for Horizontal Worlds users and introduced a new content rating system for “mature viewers.”

According to UploadVR, tech giants have labeled changes in emails sent to Horizon Worlds users, and creators have applied content ratings to their world to see if they are suitable for all age groups or mature. We are informing you that we only need to indicate if it is suitable for the user (18 years old). over). Meta-CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg testified in Cambridge Analytica proceedings

If the creator does nothing and does not update existing worlds within the next month, those worlds will “default to 18 or higher, regardless of the content of the world”.

Creator is in build mode[ワールド]You can find new rating options on the tabs. This can be adjusted at any time.

This change is made possible by Meta removing the Facebook account from the core experience of the Quest VR headset and replacing it with a Meta account that requires a name and “date of birth to verify age”.

Facebook required people to use the name “pass by in everyday life” in their previous policy, but not for meta-accounts.

Recently, Meta announced a new setting called Audio Mode in Horizontal Worlds. This setting gives the user more control over the experience. This feature allows users of the Quest 2 VR headset to choose how to hear the voices of people who are not on their friends list. I can’t hear any unnecessary conversations.

