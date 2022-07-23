Google believes a new programming language can beat C ++

Google has revealed more about Carbon, a new programming language that the company believes could be the successor to C ++.

Programming languages ​​are constantly being improved and developed, and in recent years they have been replaced by even easier-to-use models. Apple’s own Swift language, for example, has opened up some possibilities for those who are less experienced than its predecessor, Objective-C.

Many call Rust the successor to C ++, but at a recent event, Google’s principal software engineer, Chandler Carruth, said that the programming language, originally a Mozilla product, is “two-way” like any other tool. I explained that it doesn’t have “interoperability”. A type of “language barrier” when “translating” between different programming languages.

Migrate from C ++ to Carbon

As a result, the newly announced Carbon needs to be interoperable with common C ++ code, but for users looking to make a complete switch, the migration is fairly easy.

For those uncertain about a complete switch, Carruth scrutinized some of the reasons Carbon should be considered a powerful successor to the C ++ language, including simpler grammar and smoother API imports. ..

There are additional benefits beyond Carbon’s language, including ethical motivations such as the accessibility and inclusiveness of the project’s culture.

The Carbon family is made up primarily of Google employees, but it’s not the only one. Taking advantage of the success of the tech giant, the Carbon team says it needs to be an “independent community-led project” to succeed.

Currently, the Carbon programming language is just an experiment. You can download the source code and try it out already. Alternatively, you can try it from within your browser using the Compiler Explorer web app.

via 9to5Google (Opens in a new tab)