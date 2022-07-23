Technology

Google believes a new programming language can beat C ++

nickbruhl2 hours ago

Google has revealed more about Carbon, a new programming language that the company believes could be the successor to C ++.

Programming languages ​​are constantly being improved and developed, and in recent years they have been replaced by even easier-to-use models. Apple’s own Swift language, for example, has opened up some possibilities for those who are less experienced than its predecessor, Objective-C.

https://www.techradar.com/news/google-thinks-its-new-programming-language-can-topple-c/ Google believes a new programming language can beat C ++

nickbruhl2 hours ago

nickbruhl

Back to top button